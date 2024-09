Rio : un framework facile à utiliser pour créer des sites web et des applications modernes entièrement basés sur Python, sans avoir besoin d'une seule ligne de HTML, CSS ou JavaScript

1

# Define a component that counts button clicks class ButtonClicker ( rio.Component ) : # Define the attributes of the component. Rio will watch these # for changes and automatically update the GUI. clicks: int = 0 # Define a method that increments the click count. We'll later # make a button that calls this method whenever it is pressed. def _on_press ( self ) -> None : self.clicks += 1 # Define the `build` method. This method essentially tells rio # what a ButtonClicker component looks like. Whenever the state # of the ButtonClicker component changes, rio will call its # `build` method and update the GUI according to the output. def build ( self ) -> rio.Component: return rio.Column ( rio.Button ( 'Click me' , on_press=self._on_press ) , rio.Text ( f 'You clicked the button {self.clicks} time(s)' ) , ) # Create an App and tell it to display a ButtonClicker when it starts app = rio.App ( build=ButtonClicker ) app.run_in_browser ( ) # Or `app.run_in_window()` to run as local app!